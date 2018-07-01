Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have registered cases against a Deputy Chairman and Deputy Director of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on charges of mugging confidential data, laptops, USBs and other items of the authority, informed sources on Saturday.

Two separate cases were registered with Police Station (PS) Secretariat under section 380 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) against Deputy Chairman Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah and Deputy Director Finance and Accounts Shehzad Kamal upon the complaint of NADRA Headquarters Chief IG Staff Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan.

However, both men were still at large, they said. According to sources, Col (retd) Tahir Maqsood Khan lodged a complaint with PS Secretariat stating that Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, hailing from Abad Cooperative Housing Society (ACHS) Adiala Road, House Number 228, Street Number 13, Sector 2, joined NADRA as a Deputy Chairman but he stole sensitive data of the authority when he was sacked from service. He added that another officer i.e. Director Finance and Accounts Shehzad Kamal, has also pilfered secret financial information of NADRA along with laptops, flash drives and other items. He requested the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. The applicant told police that the authority high ups had approached both the officials after releasing the details of theft to return all the items but both men failed to do so. He added that both men are suspected to have used the stolen data in some terrorist or criminal activity.

Taking action, police have registered separate cases against both officers of NADRA and have begun investigation. However, none of them have been arrested yet. Faiq Ali, the spokesman to NADRA HQs Islamabad, when contacted, confirmed that NADRA had lodged complaints against two of its former officers and theft cases were also lodged against them by the police.

He said both the officers were shown the door by higher management in 2017 on account of misuse of power and corruption. He claimed that NADRA also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for initiating legal action against the two corrupt officers.