Constable commits suicide

A police constable ended his life by shooting himself in the head at his house in Hanjarwal on early Saturday. The deceased was identified by police as 23-year-old Omar Hayat. His family told the police that Omar took the extreme step after an argument with his family. The body was moved to the morgue and the police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

Man arrested for killing cousin

CIA police on Saturday claimed to have solved a blind murder mystery by arresting the main suspect who shot dead his cousin in Misri Shah the other day. The suspect was named by police as Shakeel Ahmad who killed his cousin Jawad Ahmad. An official of the CIA Kotwali center told reporters that the alleged killer had developed an affair with the wife of the victim. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the police his involvement in the blind murder case. The police also seized the killing weapon from his possession. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Robbers shoot couple near The Mall

Two motorcyclists shot at and wounded a man and his wife as the couple resisted a road robbery attempt near The Mall on Saturday afternoon, police sources claimed. The injured identified as Iftikhar and his wife Uzma were shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital with bullet injuries. Police said the couple was going to a nearby market when two gunmen stopped them on the backside of Masjid-e-Shuhdaa. The robbers held up the couple at gunpoint and demanded cash and valuables. As the lady made hue and cry, the bandits opened straight fire on them and fled after snatching cash and mobile phones. The brazen gun attack took place in the high security area and the bandits fled without facing any further resistance. There were many police units on patrol in the locality but they failed to chase the bandits, an eyewitness said. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

‘Rapist’ arrested, teen recovered

The Raiwind police on Saturday recovered a 14-year-old girl who was abducted by his teacher five days ago. A police investigator said the 26-year-old accused identified as Muhammad Ashraf took the girl to Kasur where he raped her twice. The girl used to visit the house of the suspect for religious education. On the day of the incident, the teacher enticed her and she ran away with him. The police handed over the girl to her parents after registering a criminal case against the teacher. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Secy for improving Ganga Ram Hospital

Specialiszed Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has directed the administration of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to take measures for improving patient care, especially at Emergency Department. These directives were issued on Saturday in the light of observations made by the Secretary SH&ME Saqib Zafar during his visit t. The administration has been directed to ensure availability of medicines, round-the-clock cleanliness, proper security arrangements, functioning of ventilators and parking facility for visitors. The administration has also been asked to ensure maintenance and functioning of X-rays, CT scan and MRI machines.–Staff Reporter