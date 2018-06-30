Share:

SIALKOT-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a Qaeda (Umer Kundi Group) linked terrorist from a recreational park in Sialkot city’s China Chowk locality. According to senior CTD officials, on a tip-off, a CTD team from Gujranwala conducted a raid and caught a suspect terrorist from Gulshan Iqbak Park, planning a subversive act in the city.

The officials said that the suspect terrorist was identified as Nadeem Ahmed Butt who belonged to a banned militant organization Al-Qaeda (Umer Kundi Group).

The CTD officials recovered explosive material and safety fuse from his custody.

The lawmen registered a case against him and took him to unidentified location for further investigation.