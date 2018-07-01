Share:

PESHAWAR - Women activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accused party’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa leaders for nominating female candidates from among their relatives and neglecting the women who had been serving the party since 2008, adding they would not sit silent and would raise voice against the injustices and exploitation of women in the PTI.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PTI former MPA Zareen Zia said that they were ideological workers of the PTI and could not polish the shoes of Ali Ameen Gandapur, Shah Farman and Pervez Khattak for the sake of party tickets.

Accompanied by a number of women activists, the former lawmaker said that distributing the tickets in violation of the party’s philosophy was injustice and the workers were determined to raise voice against the relevant leaders. She said that 29 women had applied for the tickets from the southern districts but none of them had been considered.

Sharing details, she said that the three women belonging to Peshawar had been quite unknown for workers but they were included in the priority list. She said that an NGO worker had been nominated in Hazara division and a ticket was given to a woman in Nowshehra who had no record of loyalty with the PTI.

Zareen Zia revealed that there was a cold war among the party leaders – Shah Farman, Pervez Khattak and Atif – for the seat of chief minister and everyone was trying to oblige ticket holders so that they can get their support in future. She said that the sincere workers were confused as to who should be approached for seeking justice in this regard because party chief Imran Khan was not giving them time. The former lawmaker warned that the women activists had decided to offer bangles to Gandapur, saying that he had bargained over the rights of women.