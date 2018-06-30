Share:

LOS ANGELES0-Bella Hadid insists Drake’s new track ‘Finesse’ is not about her.

The pair were romantically linked together last year and after Drake released his new double album ‘Scorpion’ last week, people were quick to link the mysterious woman he sings about on ‘Finesse’ to Bella. He says: ‘’I want my baby to have your eyes, I’m going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can’t decide / Fashion Week is more your thing than mine.

‘I can’t even lie/ I’d rather stay inside/ I can’t do suit and tie/ One thing at a time / I have to learn to hide/ One thing at a time/ Emotions running high/ I wish you felt alright.’’ He also appears to reference Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid on the track, rapping: ‘’You stay on my mind/ You and your sister/ Too hard to handle/ Things will get canceled.’’

And in the track ‘Sandra’s Rose’, Drake raps about Bella’s father Mohamed, saying: ‘’My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid.’’

However, Bella, 21, hit back at speculation they ever dated, writing on Twitter: ‘’Not me!! That’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation.’’

It was reported last year that Drake, 31, ‘’ghosted’’ Bella after they enjoyed a brief romance.

A source said at the time: ‘’Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her. They are no longer talking.’’

And the romance also caused trouble with Bella’s ex The Weeknd, as he and fellow Canadian rapper Drake fell out.

A source said: ‘’Drake broke the bro code by hooking up with Bella.’’