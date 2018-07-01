Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Surgical goods and medical instruments' exports from Pakistan rose by 13.28 percent during 11 months of current fiscal year compared to July-May (2016-17) period. The exports increased to $348.58 million in July-May (2017-18) from $307.72 million in same period of previous fiscal year, latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistic (PBS) suggested. On yearly basis, the export of surgical goods and medical instruments increased by 2.46 percent in May 2018 compared to same month of a year ago. The export increased from $29.3 million in May 2017 to $30.03 million in May this year, the data added.