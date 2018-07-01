Share:

KARACHI - A former member of the Police Qaumi Razakar was shot dead in Madina Colony here on Saturday.

The incident took place on Sarhad Road in the limits of Madina Colony Police Station. Police said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire at the victim who was also riding a motorcycle. The victim was shot multiple times. The armed men, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. The victim was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was later identified as 40-year-old Abid, son of Banaras Khan. SHO Shafiq Shah said the deceased was a former volunteer of the Police Qaumi Razakar and was going somewhere on a motorcycle when the incident took place, adding that the deceased was a resident of Bismillah Chowk in Baldia Town.

The officer said that the case was being investigated from different angles.

Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the West Zone DIG on the incident. The case has been registered and further investigation is under way.