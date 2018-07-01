Share:

TIMERGARA - General Officer Commanding Malakand Major General Khalid Saeed on Saturday said that Pakistan Army would at all costs fulfil its responsibility of holding impartial, free and fair election in the division on July 25 in line with the government orders and would not let anyone sabotage the process on the polling day.

He said that the Army had been deployed in Malakand division under section 245 of the Constitution to provide security to the people of the area.

Khalid Saeed was addressing a gathering of public representatives and elders of Lower Dir district at the Scouts Fort in Balambat. Commandant Dir Task Force Col Amir Shehzad, the newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz Khan Wazir, and candidates of various political parties for the general election 2018 were also present on the occasion.

“I have strictly directed officials of Pak Army deployed in various units and check posts all over Malakand division to deal the public with high respect”, the GOC said, adding that sometimes if a cop misbehaves with public, it would be misconduct and he or she would be punished if brought into the knowledge of the concerned officials.

“We have set up a civil-military liaison office in Mingora, Swat where complaints and proposals could be registered to remove communication gap between the civil and military people “, the GoC said.

Appreciating role of the people of Dir, Khalid Saeed said that residents of the district had always been supportive to securities agencies and the way they rejected militancy and extended their support to the law enforcing agencies was a testimony of they being highly patriotic, which made the law enforcement agencies able to restore peace in the area within no time and that was why Pak army started gradual handing over control of check posts to the civil administration in Dir, he said.

The elders and political leaders assured the GoC of all out support to Pak Army for restoration of lasting peace in the area.

Earlier, the GoC attended annual parents’ day and prize distribution ceremony of Frontier Corps Public School and College, Timergara as the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, the GoC Malakand stressed the students to work hard, saying the only key to success and progress was education.