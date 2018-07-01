Share:

Versatile Dance Group gives stunning performance in Sufi Rang

Rawalpindi: A musical night of Sufi Rang titled “Ki Jana Main Kaun” was held here on Saturday. The night was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council. Sufism is a mystical trend in Islam characterized by values, ritual practices, and doctrines which began very early in Islamic history and represents “the main manifestation and the most important and central crystallization of” mystical practice in Islam. The Sufi Rang began with a performance of Versatile Dance Group from Lahore on Allah Hoo, Allah Hoo which left the jam-packed auditorium mesmerized. The Whirling Dance (Raqs-e-Darwaish) continued on different heart-touching sufi songs like “Lal Meri Pat Rakhio Bhala, Shakar wandan, Mora pia mosy milan ayo” and others. The young singers Sheza Baloch, Maher Anjum and Niazi Boys added the charm to “Ki Jana Main Kaun” and received thunderous appreciation. Qurban Niazi achiever of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz was the key note singer of the Sufi night. Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Direcotor Haj Tariq Mehmood Tariq were among the special guests accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The guests and participants termed the Sufi night wonderful and memorable.–Online

Decision taken to impose water conservancy charges on citizens

Rawalpindi: District Council (DC) has decided to impose water conservancy charges on the consumers of the district for conservation of water in an attempt to overcome the water crisis. The Punjab government has given permission to the Administration’s District Council Deputy Commissioner to levy these charges immediately. District Administration said that the amount which will be collected this way will be used for the development of rural areas.–Online

Deputy Commissioner Office said, water conservancy charges will begin from July 01. Water charges will be imposed on consumers, factories, factories owners, owners of heavy industries after hearing their objections and taking them into confidence.