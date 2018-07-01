Share:

KARACHI - Takashi Harada, Deputy Head of Mission of Japan, has visited FPCCI on the invitation of vice president of FPCCI Tariq Haleem to meet businessmen and members of Pakistan Japan Business Council.

Tariq Haleem, VP FPCCI, thanked the chief guest Takashi and requested him to assist in promoting Japanese investments in Pakistan. Media personnel of Japan and Pakistan should also visit each other’s country to promote better understanding between both brotherly countries. Gulzar Firoz, former VP FPCCI, suggested that Japan should decision of imposing duties on Pakistani leather goods.

Takashi Harada assured FPCCI office bearers that he will request businessmen from Japan to invest in Pakistan.

He praised Pakistani seafood items and assured them in extending full cooperation.