SWAT - Craze of taking selfies claimed another life as a tourist from Karachi drowned in the Swat River. Korangi resident Sheeraz thought taking a cool picture near the river would impress friends back home. However, little did he know that his attempt to impress his friends would cost him his life. In an attempt to get closer to the river, he climbed onto a rock near Bagh Dherai, slipped on the wet surface and fell into the Swat River. After a six-hour-long search, his body was recovered from Ningolai, Swat.