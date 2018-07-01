Share:

TAXILA - After the scrutiny of nomination papers of potential election candidates, apart from the withdrawal of papers by some candidates the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Taxila chapter issued its final list of contestants.

The Returning Officers on behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the final list of candidates of NA-63 Rawalpindi VII, PP-19 and PP-20 after the deadline for returning the nomination papers.

The returning officer Tahir Abbass Sipra, additional district and session judge issued a list of eight valid nominated candidates who are running for the national assembly constituency NA-63 (Rawalpindi- VII). The final candidates include Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, PTI Vice President Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Maulana Mohammad Sarwar, PML-N district President Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, former MPA Prof Waqas Khan and Syed Ishrat Zaidi. Safeer Alam, former MPA Umer Fraooq, , former MPA Shahfeeq Khqan, Usman Khalid Khan, PML-N President Taxila chapter Fayyaz Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Qari Habib Ur Rehman and Faisal Iqbal have withdrawn their nomination papers from this constituency.

The returning officer for provincial assembly constituency of Taxila-1 (PP-19) Raja Faisal Rasheed issued a list of nine valid nominated candidates for this constituency. The final list of candidates includes former MPA Umer Farooq, Ammar Sadeeq Khan, Safeer Alam, Mulana Mohammad Sarwar, Syed Haider Ali, Qurban Ali, Raja Sajid Umer, Raja Mohammad Bilal and Zeeshan Butt. Returning officer for provincial assembly constituency of Taxila-II (PP-20) Ismail Jassra issued a list of twelve valid nominated candidates including Maulana Mohammad Sarwar, Tariq Mehmood, Aslam Khan, Taimoor Masood Akbar, Ahsan Abdullah, former MPA Prof Waqas Khan, Amir Iqbal Khan, Sarfraz Asghar, Nadeem Ghafoor, Faisal Iqbal, Amjad Shah and Baber Mehmood.