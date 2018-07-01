Share:

KARACHI - An additional inspector general (AIG), 20 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and 179 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were transferred and posted on Saturday.

The transfers have been made less than a month before the July 25 general elections.

“In exercise of the authority conferred vide para 96c of the judgement of honourable High Court of Sindh, Karachi and after approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad, transfer and posting and look-after charge are hereby ordered,” reads a notification issued by the office of the inspector general of Sindh Police.

Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently posted as additional inspector general for establishment and training, has been allowed to hold the charge of additional inspector general of police in addition to his own duties. Nasir Aftab, presently awaiting posting at the Central Police Office, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Operations I, Counterterrorism Department, Karachi, against an existing vacancy.

Naveed Ahmed Nisar Khowaja, presently awaiting posting at the Central Police Office, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP (investigation) at the Counterterrorism Department against an existing vacancy. Lt-Commander (Retd) Muquddus Haider, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently posted as SSP at the Special Security Unit, Karachi, has been allowed to hold the charge of the assistant inspector general of police, Forensic Division, Sindh, Karachi in addition to his own duties.

Pervaiz Khan Umrani, presently awaiting posting at the Central Police Office, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP (investigation), Korangi East-III, Karachi Range, against an existing vacancy.

Tariq Razzak Dharejo, presently awaiting posting at the Central Police Office, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP, Technical, Special Branch, Karachi, against an existing vacancy.

Captain (Retd) Muhammad Asad Ali Chaudhry, presently awaiting posting at the Central Police Office, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as assistant inspector general of police, Research, Karachi, against an existing vacancy. Abdul Azim Tunio was transferred and posted SP, Sindh Reserve Police, Sukkur, against an existing post. Jan Muhammad Brehmani was transferred and posted SP, Gulberg Division. Zakir Hussain Piprani was transferred and posted SP (Inspection), Private Security Companies Cell, Special Branch.

Shah Jahan was transferred and posted SP Headquarters, West Zone, Karachi. Haseeb Afzal Baig was transferred and posted Assistant Inspector General of Police, Estate Management, CPO, Sindh. Irfan Ali Samo was transferred and posted SP Counterterrorism Department, Sukkur, and allowed to hold an additional charge of SP, CTD, Larkana. Muhammad Arif was transferred and posted Assistant Inspector General of Police, Finance, CPO, Sindh. Kamran Nawaz was transferred and posted assistant deputy inspector general of police, Rapid Response Force, Sindh, Karachi. Ali Bukhsh was transferred and posted SP Headquarters, District Hyderabad. Nazir Ahmed was transferred and posted SP, Traffic Training Institute. Asif Ahmed Bhugio was transferred and posted SP Saddar Division and also allowed to hold additional charge of SP, Clifton Division. Inayatullah Bhatti was transferred and posted SP Training School, Larkana. Also, 179 DSPs were transferred and posted across the province on Saturday.