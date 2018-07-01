Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the Children Emergency Block at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Saturday. The block has been established in collaboration with the Child Life Foundation. On the occasion, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, CEO of Children Life Foundation Dr Ahsan, Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali, Director of Medical Services Dr Beerbal and Medical Superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed hospital were also present. The mayor said that this children emergency block will prove to be a good facility in the hospital to provide better medical facilities to patients. He said that that on 11 February 2017 he signed an MoU to establish this block for children and in only nine months it was done.

Mayor Karachi also inspected the block and also planted a tree in the hospital. He said children are our future and we need to save our children and care their health by providing better health care facilities in our hospitals. He said we have a good team to work on such projects and we have proved this by carrying out public welfare works in Karachi. This block will provide medical facility to poor and middle class patients.

A statement issued by Child Life Foundation claimed that the Child Emergency Block has established in collaboration with Government of Sindh which inaugurated by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to provide free of cost emergency care for the residents of Nazimabad and its surrounding areas.

It stated that Children’s ER, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital comprises of 50 beds which is modern, fully automated, equipped with cardiac monitors, defibrillator, phototherapy units and well stocked pharmacy. All treatment and medicines are provided free of cost. Pediatricians and paramedical staff is qualified, trained and skilled in emergency care.

Good emergency care with competent staff were few, distant and financially unaffordable, to cover this gap Child Life Foundation came into existence in 2011 with the mission to provide every child with quality and affordable emergency care. Child Life Foundation is working to save critically ill children in government teaching hospitals of Sindh. In 2011, Children’s Emergency, Civil Hospital, NICH in 2013, Government Hospital Korangi – 5 in 2016 and Lyari General Hospital in 2018 were established. The mission of saving lives is still continue, 1.8 million children have been treated to date. With the network of five children emergencies in Karachi, now no child is more than 30 minutes away from state of art emergency care.

The launch of Children’s Emergency, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is another achievement of Child Life Foundation with a vision to benefit patient with early and easy access to quality emergency care.