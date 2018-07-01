Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Food, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday said the country is passing through a critical phase, therefore, the business community should play its positive role for the development of the country.

The future of the business community is tied to the country while the future of Pakistan is linked to the entrepreneurs, he said. Speaking to the business community at FPCCI, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the nations in habit of spending more than they earn have no future, said a press release.

Acting president FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, VP Karim Aziz Malik, former SVP Amir Atta Bajwa, and other business leaders including Mian Shaukat Masood, Zahid Maqbool, and Amna Malik were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that tax culture must be improved for which the collectors, as well as taxpayers, will have to realise their responsibilities, change their attitude and stop harassing taxpayers.

He said that reduction in tax rate is necessary to improve tax culture and tax collection, adding that many countries introduce tax amnesty schemes but its success depends on the motives.

Sardar Tanveer said that overseas Pakistanis should be considered an asset, they should be respected and their issues should be resolved as they can help Pakistan in solving many problems, especially economic woes.

He noted that agricultural land in Punjab is more fertile than that of Indian Punjab but it is way behind in production which is frustrating. There are complaints about the quality of imported seeds for which Seed Corporation has been issued directives, he said, adding that payments to the growers of sugarcane have been ensured through intervention. Business leaders including Atif Ikram Sheikh and Kariz Aziz Malik assured the minister of their full support. They demanded new industrial estate in Islamabad.