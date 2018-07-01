Share:

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League patron-in-chief Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf said that neither he had left the politics nor the party and would continue to work for the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

In a video message here on Saturday, Musharraf said that in 2013 he was barred to take part in the elections as a measure of political vendetta and now once again he was not allowed to contest the upcoming elections. He made it clear that such things would not separate him from the people of Pakistan and he through his party would continue to serve the case of masses.

In his message to the people of Chitral, whom he considered close to his heart, Musharraf urged them to vote for All Pakistan Muslim League (A-PML) candidates Dr Muhammad Amjad and Sohrab Khan, saying that the two will better serve the people as compared to any other representative as he would be directly monitoring their progress by himself and would also guide them.

Gen.(Retd) Musharraf recalled that during his tenure in the government, he had worked for people of Chitral and initiated many projects for their prosperity.

In return, he bagged their love and now once again the people of Chitral would vote for his party candidates and returned them victorious to the Parliament so that they would continue serving them in an efficient manner.

Musharraf said that Dr Amjad was known to him for the last many years and he knew it well that he would better serve them as compared to other candidates in Chitral.

Recalling some of the major projects he had given to Chitral, Musharraf said that he constructed canals, started hydropower projects and also initiated massive project of Lawari Tunnel that the people of Chitral had been demanding for the last 50 years.

The reason behind his decision to contest elections from Chitral was only because they loved him but unfortunately he was once again barred to contest general election in 2018. Now after his disqualification to contest from the area, he had fielded his party candidates from the area and appealed to the people to vote for them.

APM-L President Dr Amjad is taking part in upcoming general elections from NA-1 Chitral while Sohrab Khan from PK-1.