SADIQABAD-Former provincial minister for special education Ch Shafiq said that he would spare no effort to ensure the success of PML-N candidates in forthcoming general election.

During a meeting with local notables including Haji Akhtar Bajwa, Amanullah Bajwa, Ch Atif Ali and Sabi Cheema, Ch Shafiq said he had been awarded ticket by the party leadership for contesting election from PP-267.

He said that he believed in public service without any political indiscrimination, claiming that he had been awarded ticket for his sincere services for the party. He expressed his optimism that he would win election from PP-267 constituency.

He also claimed to have completed numerous development projects in his area during his tenure as MPA. “They included provision of education, healthcare, water supply and construction of roads and sewerage,” he added. He vowed to continue the noble mission of public service in future.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] candidate for NA-180 Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood inaugurated PPP Secretariat at Chang Farmhouse, Nawazabad. PPP candidate for PP-266 Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang, Sardar Habibur Rehman, Zafar Khan Abbasi, Abdus Sattar Chang, and Jam Mukhtar Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood said that the PPP had always protected the rights of the poor. He added that Rahim Yar Khan district was a stronghold of the PPP, adding that the PPP would win election from RY Khan with a thumping majority.