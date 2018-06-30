Share:

SADIQABAD-Defection of PML-N Dhandi Union Council [UC] chairman to PPP has brightened the latter chances of victory in NA-180 constituency.

According to a local PPP source, PML-N Dhandi UC chairman Sardar Saleh Muhammad Jona called on PPP South Punjab president Syed Ahmed Mehmood and announced his decision to the PPP.

He expressed his confidence in the leadership of Ahmed Mehmood and assured him of his support for the success of all the party candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

PPP stalwart Ahmed Mehmood welcomed Sardar Saleh Muhammad Jona in the party, saying that the PPP was the only party struggling for the rights of poor and deprived segments of society.

He termed the PPP a representative party of the poor. He stated that a large number of PML-N workers were defecting to the PPP due to poor performance of their leadership.

He claimed that the PPP would win the general election and form government in the centre.

PPP leaders including Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang, and Raees Nabeel Ahmed were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, renowned political figure of Sanjarpur Ch Zaki announced his support to PPP candidate for NA-180 Nadeem Ababs Cheema in the upcoming polls.

On the occasion, Mr Cheema said that ensuring an end to public woes was his priority. He said that he would go all out for the rights of people of NA-180 constituency. He urged people to elect honest and hardworking candidates in elections to get their problems solved.

“We will lay the foundation of a new era of progress and development after success in election,” he vowed. Ch Zaki said that Nadeem Abbas Cheema was committed to public service.

He added that he and his companions would spare no effort for the success of Mr Cheema in elections. Local notables including Ali Raza Bhatti, Ali Shahid, Ch Waseem, Rana Farooq, Akbar Pehlwan, and Jamshed Sahi were present on the occasion.