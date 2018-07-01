Share:

LONDON - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif warned on Saturday that if polls were rigged then a "storm would rise that would be difficult to tackle."

"We have not learnt any lesson from mistakes," Nawaz told reporters in London. "All cannons are pointed at the PML-N." He alleged that his party's electoral candidates were being summoned and threatened.

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and threatened of dire consequences," the former premier said, lamenting that their candidates were being humiliated. "Such steps would be detrimental to the country," he said.

Nawaz urged the caretaker prime minister and chief election commissioner to take notice of threats to candidates. "If [polls] were rigged, then a storm would rise that would be difficult to tackle," he warned.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz's daughter, Maryam, alleged that her party was being targeted, saying that it was not possible to keep the party out of the public’s reach. The former first daughter said that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative had reached every house and the public knew whom to vote for. She expressed her hope that the Pakistani nation would make a better decision.

"It is Nawaz’s fear that those who didn't work earlier have started delivering," Maryam said. "Those who have Nawaz’s hand on them will win. Our voters will vote only for 'Lion'."