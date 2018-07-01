Share:

TEHRAN - Iranian Army Commander Maj-Gen Mousavi told visiting Pakistani military official Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar that Iran and Pakistan should be careful not to lose brotherhood to others’ plots.

“Iran and Pakistan should be careful not to let other countries inflict damages on brotherhood atmosphere of relations between Iran and Pakistan,” said Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, reported Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

The Iranian army commander made the remarks on Saturday while meeting with Chief of General Staff of Pakistan Army Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar in Tehran.

Referring to Iran-Pakistan relations with social, historic, cultural, and religious aspects, Maj-Gen Mousavi revoiced the eagerness of both sides to expand relations in all areas.

“The Tehran visit of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan’s Navy Commander Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi’s participation in the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in Tehran, and your highness’s visit to Tehran all indicate the growing trend of military relations between Iran and Pakistan,” said the Iranian commander.

Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, in this meeting for his part, called for expansion of bilateral military relations between Iran and Pakistan for promoting peace and security in the region, especially in the current status of affairs.

Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, who was visiting Iran at the invitation of Commander of IRGC Ground Force, Brigadier General Pakpour, held talks with him on Friday morning. During the talks, the two sides highlighted the need for cementing military and security relations between Tehran and Islamabad. They also conferred on joint fight against terrorist groups in border areas, and called for efforts to establish further security along the two countries’ shared borders.