PR Islamabad - Petit Brugge exquisite European cuisine launched in Islamabad. This is for the first time that residents of twin cities would get a chance to taste the very special French and Belgian cuisine. Hailing straight from Belgium, Petit Brugge is inspired by the culture and traditions of the historic city of Brugge. Abid Rabbani, after successfully running several restaurants in Belgium, brings to Pakistan his 30 years of experience in traditional Belgian and French cuisine alongside a renowned Belgian chef. Ambassadors, corporate sector officials and socialites of Islamabad attended the tasteful launch. Renowned model and host Natasha Hussain hosted this prestigious event. Ex-Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Rashid Latif, Laila Zubairi (Actress), Shamil Khan (Actor), Qari Najam Mustafa, and ambassadors from (Belgium, France, Romania, Spain, Italy, European Union, Brazil) were present at the event. All the guests who attended the event not only loved the taste of the food but also appreciated the ambiance and setup altogether.