KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for transfer of Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar, saying that free, fair and transparent elections are not possible in his presence.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday submitted an application to the Provincial Election Commissioner, maintaining that it was widely known that Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mahar was a facilitator and trusted person of the PPP and he could influence the general elections in the megacity in favour of the party. He said that all DIGs, SSPs, DSPs and 116 SHOs are Mahar’s subordinates. He said important leaders of the PPP, including former home minister, trusted only Mahar.

Sheikh said in his application that many officers have been transferred in line with orders of the ECP, but Mahar has yet to be transferred.