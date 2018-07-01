Share:

Islamabad - Reham Khan , former wife of Imran Khan, shared her edited photo on Twitter handle stating as she might not be able to cover her face but she could grow a beard.

Sharing the photo, the former TV host wrote: “So a while ago I was offered to join a party. I said I might not be able to cover my face but I could grow a beard..looks rather fetching on me.”

In her second tweet, calling out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers out, she wrote: “Dear PTI I am looking for someone to edit my Book cover….wanna help?”