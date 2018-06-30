Share:

HAFIZABAD-An all-out effort would be made to ensure upcoming general elections in fair, transparent, independent and peaceful manner, D&SJ/District Returning Officer Azizullah Kalloo said.

He directed all the officers of the departments concerned to perform their duties honestly and impartially. He said that no obstacle would be tolerated in holding elections in transparent and peaceful manner and those found creating any hurdle in the holding of fair, free and peaceful polling would be dealt with sternly.

He directed Senior Civil Judge (Admin)/Returing Officer PP-69 Aamir Shahzad to ensure complete coordination with different departments to prevent any delay or obstacle in the holding of impartial election.

Aamir Shahzad said that all the possible arrangements have been made to ensure peace at 593 including 172 female and 238 joint polling stations where complete security would be provided on the polling day. He further said that there were 89 including 25 female and 21 joint polling stations which have been declared most sensitive and the administration would take all possible measures to prevent any untoward incident.

PML-N candidate for PP-70 Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh said that he would take revolutionary steps to promote health and education facilities and other public welfare oriented projects.

Talking to the local media he said that the PML-N would sweep all the provincial and lone national assembly seats due to the past performance and vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He reminded that during his past tenure in 2002 he had taken steps to check the menace of hepatitis in the province and had set up full fledge hepatitis centre in the city, upgraded King Edward Medical College to university level, expanded the stadium, established gymnasium and installed water filtration plants in the area. He said that he would ensure that all kids would be enrolled in the schools and promote tree plantation to check the pollution.