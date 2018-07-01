Share:

Rawalpindi - The Finance sub-committee of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday has approved Rs 6015 million budget in a special budget meeting held here on Saturday.

The Finance sub-committee approved RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) budget for the fiscal year 2018-19. The meeting was chaired by Rana Akbar Hayat, Director General (DG) RDA. RDA Director Admin & Finance Asif Mahmood Janjua, RDA Dy Director Finance Junaid Taj Bhatti, P&D Saima Ghafoor, Dy District Accounts Officer Amjad Ayub and HUD&PHED Tariq Mehmood, attended the meeting.

It was announced that the total outlay of RDA budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 is Rs6015 million. The major portion of Rs5751 million of the budget has been allocated for development work including the remodelling of Double Road, I.J.P Road Junction, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs1000 million. Dualization of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs98 million. Construction / Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover on Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs125 million, Remodelling of Ammar Chowk, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs675 million, Murree Chowk Rawalpindi underpass at an expected cost Rs 1000 million among other projects.

, Dualizaion of Dhoke Hasu Road, Rawalpindi at an expected cost Rs675 million, Dualizaion of Dhoke Mangal Road, Rawalpindi at an expected cost Rs375 million and Construction of pedestrian bridge at airport road at an expected cost Rs56 million in current year, 2018-19. Rs264 million (4.38% of total budget) has been allocated for non-development expenses which includes pay pension / office building, payment of utility works etc.