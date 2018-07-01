Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government has been facing shortage of police officers , however, the federal government has decided to transfer 16 senior police officers to the province ahead of the general elections.

Talking to The Nation, Balochistan Police Inspector-General Mohsin Hassan Butt said that the deployment should not be restricted to elections as, according to him, the province has been facing a shortage of 30-plus officers in grade-18 and grade-19.

On the other side, the Establishment Division has sent a list of 16 officers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking approval to relocate the senior police officers to the province.

Well-placed sources in the Establishment Division told The Nation that the Balochistan Police Inspector-General had written to the Establishment Division to transfer police officers to the province ahead of elections to fill the vacuum of senior officers and maintain the law and order during the polls.

The sources said that after the Establishment Division wrote to the ECP, several junior and senior police officers have started lobbying to stop their transfer orders to Balochistan.

According to the Establishment Division’s letter written to the ECP: “The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that the Establishment Division intends to post 16 PSP/BS-19 officers to the government of Balochistan in terms of rotation policy enabling that government to meet the shortage of officers during the general election 2018”.

Names of Muhammad Azhar Akram, Pervaiz Khan Umrani, Muhammad Abid Khan, Capt (retd) Muhammad Shuaib, Dr Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakkhail, Yaseen Farooq Sheikh, Kamran Younis Malik, Akbar Nasir Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Jamal-ur-Rehman, Fida Hussain Mastoi, Imran Ahmar, Khurram Shahzad Haider, Muhammad Ahsan Younis and Waqar-ud-Din Syed and others are part of the Establishment Division’s list sent to the ECP.

The sources also said that the transfer orders of the officers will be issued next week after getting approval from the ECP.

With the approval of the federal cabinet, the Establishment Division posted Mohsin Hassan Butt, a grade-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, as new IGP Balochistan last week.

With the approval of the ECP, the federal government has also directed dozens of police officers , who were posted in Punjab, to report to the Establishment Division for getting new assignments.