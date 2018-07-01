Share:

LAHORE - As voters’ resentment against politicians continues to grow in every nook and corner of the country, people especially youth of southern Punjab and interior Sindh appear more brave and outspoken against political bigwigs and feudal lords in the incidents went viral on social media .

The humiliation faced by feudal lords and stalwarts of three mainstream parties (PPP, PML-N and PTI) at the hands of voters of backwards areas not only shows the public awareness for their rights but it also predicts that only those parties and personalities could survive on political chessboard who will show presence in their constituencies and serve the masses.

Although nature of incidents appeared against PML-N stalwarts in Punjab was entirely different from those of happened in southern Punjab, rural Sindh, Balochistan and Karachi, the overall situation show the frustration of public against their rulers.

The videos, made by voters and later run by all media channels, carried as top stories by newspapers, became a top trend on Twitter and Facebook, narrate the deprivation of the masses and lack of basic facilities in the areas from where the political bigwigs got elected repeatedly.

The so-called public representatives have gone into back-foot and are trying to pacify the voters in their respective areas.

Interestingly, where the video in which an angry young man confront with Jaffar Khan Leghari, the head of powerful Leghari tribe of DG Khan, compelled his younger brother Awais Leghari, the PML-N candidate from NA-191, to clarify his position on matter, Sikandar Hayat Bosan’s episode pushed PTI to withdraw ticket from the heavyweight of Multan in favour of another candidate.

In Sindh, voters showed their anger at Syed Khurished Ahmad Shah, the former opposition leader of National Assembly and PPP stalwart and NA-206 candidate from Sukkur, and also they appeared unhappy with Syed Naveed Qamar, the PPP candidate from NA-228. Naveed Qamar was stopped by a person from holding his corner meeting. Later, after the meeting, the PPP leader was stopped by women of the area and they explained about the unavailability of water and roads in the area.

Protesters were shouting, “Vote hai zameer ka, na pir ka na mir ka,” and surrounded vehicle of former home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on a visit to his home constituency in Larkana. The former home minister refused to disembark from his vehicle and sped off.

In another video, voters show their frustration against Sindh former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the PPP candidate from PS-3 Naushero Feroz.

“One of our villagers breathed his last while pleading for a job for his son,” shouts a man in the video. “We are deprived of all facilities. Why have you come here,” he questions.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, PPP’s candidate for PS-18, was stopped by a person along with his son in protest.

Another PPP leader Sardar Saleem Jan Mazari had to face anger of his voters in his hometown Kashmore. The video shows the former MPA and district nazim facing tough questions from angry youth who told the politicians that education was their basic right which was denied by the PPP government.

MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar was bombarded with complaints by disgruntled voters as he left Memon Masjid Karachi after offering Friday prayers.

“Ask God for forgiveness!” one voter shouted at the veteran politician. PTI Karachi chapter leader Khurrum Sher Zaman also faced the ire of constituents and had to hear ‘Go Khurram Go’ slogan during a visit to his constituency PS-110. PTI’s Arif Alvi faced a similar situation when he visited his constituency NA-247 of Karachi. Angry voters shouted “Go Alvi Go!” as he tried to talk to them.

PML-N leader and former state minister of finance Rana Afzal Khan was taken to task by the voters when he visited his constituency Faisalabad NA-110 ‘after five years.’ The PML-N stalwart from Gujranwala, Khurram Dastgir Khan, had to face religious slogans in his constituency NA-81. Zahid Hamid faced the similar situation in Pasroor. His son Ali Zahid is PML-N’s candidate from NA-74 Sialkot.

A recent video shows that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and candidate from NA-78 Narowal had to hear ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in Islamabad.