KASUR: Two twin brothers drowned in a pond near Wadana village here the other day. According to Rescue 1122, two twin brothers-10-year-old Ali and Ahmed-sons of Afzal were swimming in a pond when they drowned. Rescue 1122 fished out their bodies and shifted them to Kasur District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital.

On the other hand, bodies of three persons who had drowned in Balloki Canal two days back could not be recovered so far. According to Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley had plunged into the canal in an attempt to save a motorcyclist. As a result, three persons travelling on the tractor-trolley drowned.

Sialkot MC budget approved



SIALKOT: The Sialkot Municipal Corporation approved its Rs1.67 billion tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 during a special budget session. Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed presided over the session. Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar told the House that it would be a tax-free budget as no new tax has been levied nor the ratio of any existing tax was increased.