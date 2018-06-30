Share:

SIALKOT-Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart leader Khwaja Asif on Saturday said that whosoever serves people will get votes in the election, asserting development and Nawaz Sharif cannot be separated.

“The wheel of socioeconomic and human development will move ahead towards to goal of national economic stability under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.”

Kh Asif was addressing a public meeting in his constituency NA-73 here on Saturday. The former foreign minister claimed that if respect is given to vote then Pakistan would definitely be respected. “From Atom bomb to building Motorways and elimination of electricity loadshedding and terrorism are the achievements of Nawaz Sharif,” he asserted.

The PML-N candidate said that Nawaz Sharif is till ruling the hearts and minds of people from Gwadar to Khyber. “The PML-N is striving for restoring the dignity and respect of the votes and the voters,” he said.

He said that the PML-N is now in the court of the masses and politically-matured people vote out the anti-Pakistan elections in the upcoming elections, adding that the public give another heavy mandate to the PML-N in July 25, 2018 general elections.

Kh Asif vowed to go door to door for getting votes for Nawaz Sharif, saying that the PML-N would win the polls on the basis of its five-year long performance.

Zahid Hamid faces ugly scene

SIALKOT-A large number of people besieged the car of Zahid Hamid, former federal law minister at Pasrur Kutchehry here and chanted slogans against him besides hitting his car with legs.

The protesting people were chanting “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah” slogans.

Pasrur-based Zahid Hamid had come to Pasrur Kutchehry for getting electoral symbol from local returning officer for PML-N candidate in constituency PP-40 (Sialkot-VI).

They chanted slogans against Zahid Hamid and kicked the car with legs. The car driver, however, managed to speed away from the scene.

The protesting people also strongly criticized the alleged negative role of Zahid Hamid in awarding party tickets to local candidate in Pasrur tehsil.

They said the PML-N top leadership on the recommendation of Zahid Hamid, dropped out former MPA Rana Liaqat Ali in the award of party ticket.

Zahid Hamid is also facing strong criticism from the party workers for opposing former MPA Rana Liaqat Ali for the party ticket.

Rana Liaqat Ali is, however, now contesting the election as independent candidate against PML-N’s candidate Mirza Altaf Hussain in Pasrur tehsil’s constituency (PP-40, Sialkot-VI) here. However, Zahid Hamid remained safe there.

Later, video of the incident went viral on social media.

Local police said that the incident was the outcome of political rift between PML-N’s Zahid Hamid Group and Rana Liaqat Ali Group.