Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of people besieged the car of Zahid Hamid , former federal law minister at Pasrur Kutchehry here and chanted slogans against him besides hitting his car with legs.

The protesting people were chanting “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah” slogans.

Pasrur-based Zahid Hamid had come to Pasrur Kutchehry for getting electoral symbol from local returning officer for PML-N candidate in constituency PP-40 (Sialkot-VI).

They chanted slogans against Zahid Hamid and kicked the car with legs. The car driver, however, managed to speed away from the scene. The protesting people also strongly criticized the alleged negative role of Zahid Hamid in awarding party tickets to local candidate in Pasrur tehsil.

They said the PML-N top leadership on the recommendation of Zahid Hamid , dropped out former MPA Rana Liaqat Ali in the award of party ticket. Zahid Hamid is also facing strong criticism from the party workers for opposing former MPA Rana Liaqat Ali for the party ticket.

Rana Liaqat Ali is, however, now contesting the election as independent candidate against PML-N’s candidate Mirza Altaf Hussain in Pasrur tehsil’s constituency (PP-40, Sialkot-VI) here. However, Zahid Hamid remained safe there.

Later, video of the incident went viral on social media.

Local police said that the incident was the outcome of political rift between PML-N’s Zahid Hamid Group and Rana Liaqat Ali Group.