Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Zayn Malik has released a cover of Beyonce’s ‘Me, Myself and I’. The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to inform fans that his eagerly anticipated second solo album is ‘’on the way’’ and he shared a ‘’taster’’ with them, which turned out to be the Beyonce cover. Zayn, 25, tweeted: ‘’Album is on the way. Got a few surprises for you too .. here’s a taster.’’ ‘Me, Myself and I’ was the third single from Beyoncé’s first solo album, ‘Dangerously in Love’. Zayn released his first album ‘Mind of Mine’ in 2015 and earlier this year, he teased fans that the roll out will be different from anything any other artist has ever done.