NOORPUR THAL - The tehsil administration of Noorpur Thal asked all the petrol and gas agencies owners to refrain from illegal POL sale and gas decanting, warning that they would face the music otherwise.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar sealed one gas agency and one oil agency in the middle of the city here. According to Assistant Commissioner, these agencies were working illegally and could be a big danger. He further said that the owners of the agencies had no security measures and fire extinguishing equipment.

Furthermore, they were located in the centre of the city and could be a disaster for the population.