Islamabad-The Builders and Developers Association has finalised a course of action to stop CDA from taking destructive actions against the real estate development sector.

The steering committee of BDA has decided to further its protest and take the matter to Islamabad High Court in order to safeguard public investments. A total of 26 private commercial properties, worth billions in investments, on the G.T. Road are at risk due to the absence of CDA bylaws, they added.

The steering committee of BDA has disclosed that CDA is withholding construction bylaws for G.T. Road. Whereas project drawings were submitted over a year ago, still CDA is unwilling to regularize commercial development on G.T. Road. The Committee said that CDA was carrying out illegal operations against legally developed commercial projects on private lands. These projects are sources of commercial activity in the newly emerging commercial hub of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and promise to generate thousands of jobs and contribute to economic development.

The Builders and Developers Association finalized a plan to resist illegal and destructive operations of CDA. A press conference will be held soon to announce the organizing committee for protests.