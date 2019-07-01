Share:

KARACHI - Expressing grave concern over rising number of dog bite cases in Sindh including the megacity Karachi, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) here Sunday demanded of the Sindh government to declare a rabies emergency in the province immediately.

Pasban Democratic Party Sindh leaders Sultan Khaskheli and Hakim Palari in a joint statement said so far more than 70000 people have already been reported bitten by stray dogs in Sindh this year and many deaths are also reported due to dearth of vaccine and lack of medical facilities in remote areas.

They said even in Karachi about a dozen people have already died of rabies this year so far and dozens of dog bite cases are reported in major hospitals of the megacity every day. PDP leaders said the government does not seem concerned about this grim scenario.

They said we demand of the provincial government of Sindh to declare a rabies emergency in Sindh province and ensure smooth availability of dog bite vaccine in all government hospitals. They said Pakistan still imports rabies vaccine from India and other countries.

They said why vaccine-making facility in government or private sector is yet to be established in Pakistan.

The Sindh Pasban leaders said the ruling parties at Center and provincial level are not concerned about the growing dog bite cases. They asked if our lawmakers would open their eyes when someday stray dogs would enter the assemblies and bite legislators.

They; however, appealed to citizens to take precautionary measures against stray dogs in their localities, as children and elderly people are at greater risk of being bitten by stray dogs.