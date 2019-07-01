Share:

SIALKOT - The construction of the flyover in Shahabpura locality has been lying suspended for the last one and a half months due to funds paucity.

According to a survey report, the contractors have disappeared after leaving the construction work incomplete. It is causing traffic mess on Defence Road, China Chowk, Kashmir Road, Shahabpura Road and the link roads. There are heaps of crushed stones and other construction materials left there along the incomplete pillars of the flyover and along the both sides of main Defence Road, which have narrowed the road space, resulting into hours-long daily traffic jams.

This situation is also halting the local trade and business activities as the transport and luggage vehicles of the local factories often remain struck in traffic jams on these main city roads in Sialkot due to the suspension of flyover’s construction.

The officials of Sialkot district administration said that the main reason behind this construction work suspension was paucity of the funds. The officials added that no new funds had been allocated in the fresh budget of Punjab. “This funds paucity is making the situation critical and causing serious problems for the commuters.”

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved this flyover project in Sialkot city’s congested Shahabpura locality and had allocated Rs630 million for this project meant for lessening the traffic on main inter-city roads.

Local perturbed traders staged a protest demonstration at Shahabpura Chowk and lodged a very strong protest against this situation. They chanted anti-government slogans for not releasing requisite funds for the project. They said that their businesses were badly affected due to this construction work which had been left incomplete.

Local traders including Abdul Majeed, Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Kashif and Khalid Mehmood Mughal said that the traffic jams on Defence Road and link roads were halting their businesses and trade activities in Sialkot besides creating inconvenience for the commuters.

Punjab government had started the construction of this project a few months ago, but this project was now lying suspended for the last one and a half months.

Social, educational, business and political circles have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to ensure the early completion of this project by releasing requisite funds.

120 YEARS OLD MAN DIES

120 years old Haji Bashir Ahmed died after protracted illness here on Sunday. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Dhillum Ballugan, Sambrial tehsil.

A large number of the people from all walks of life attended his funeral.

Born in 1890, Haji Bashir Ahmed is survived by three sons and 32 grandsons and granddaughters. His family said that he was in good health with good listening and speaking powers but had lost his eyesight.

MURDERER SENTENCED TO LIFE PRISON

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Ch Tariq Javaid sentenced a murderer to life in prison and fined him Rs0.5 million for killing an 11-year-old child after abduction.

According to the prosecution, Atif had abducted Ahmed (11) from Muradpur and drowned him in a local canal about two years ago. The convict drowned the boy after failing to get ransom from his family.