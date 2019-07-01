Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement on Sunday said that the country is at the edge of devastation owing to absurd rulers.

The adviser said that if it had left to the incumbent incompetent government they would even enforce tax on breathing.

The adviser said that steep rise in gas and electricity tariff was unjustified and the steps taken by the incompetent PTI government had dented the foreign investment badly.

It seemed as if the whole team of the Prime Minister Imran Khan had doctorate in incompetency, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the rulers were behaving like step mother to the people of Sindh. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the failed government had given nothing to the people of the country except inflation and unemployment. The Adviser said that a chaotic situation was prevailing in the country as people could not even arrange for their day’s meal easily. He demanded that the decision to raise the gas price should immediately be taken back.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was a friend of stockholders while adversary of the poor. His dual standard was extremely destructive for the country, he added.

Meanwhile, Barrister Murtaza Wahab commended the efforts of an Anti-Corruption Establishment’s team led by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption West for arresting a suspect allegedly involved in issuing fake appointment letters to job seekers.

The accused was said to be an employee of Sindh Labor Department working as a Junior Clerk.