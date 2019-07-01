KHYBER - A youth cultural festival was held here in Khyber district on Sunday under the auspices of department of sports and culture and local administration.
Besides Deputy Commissioner, district Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir as chief guest, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal, Muhammad Imran, Sports Manager Rahidgul Mulagori, large number of sports and culture lovers and general masses were among the participants. Students and local youth had set up numerous stalls, exhibiting Pakhtun dresses, music and food etc. Hundreds of residents thronged to the site and showed their keen interest.