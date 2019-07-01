Share:

KHYBER - A youth cultural festi­val was held here in Khyber district on Sunday under the auspices of department of sports and culture and lo­cal administration.

Besides Deputy Commis­sioner, district Khyber, Me­hmood Aslam Wazir as chief guest, Assistant Commis­sioner, Landi Kotal, Muham­mad Imran, Sports Manag­er Rahidgul Mulagori, large number of sports and culture lovers and general masses were among the participants. Students and local youth had set up numerous stalls, exhibiting Pakhtun dress­es, music and food etc. Hun­dreds of residents thronged to the site and showed their keen interest.