Share:

DIR LOWER - To identify and resolve main issues faced by the people of Dir through col­lective efforts besides ini­tiating joint struggle for development of the area, people of Lower Dir on Sunday formed acting ‘Dir Qaami Jirga (DQJ)’ under the auspices of ‘Dir Qaami Passun (DQP)’ a non-polit­ical movement.

Dir Qaami Passun initially started its struggle on social media, which gained mo­mentum especially after the federal and provincial budg­ets were announced, where­in, Dir was allegedly de­prived of its due share as no funds were allocated for a single mega project in Low­er and Upper Dir districts creating a sense of depriva­tion among people of Dir.

The acting Dir Qaami Jir­ga was formed initially for 3 months at a meeting held at the residence of Jehan Alam Yousafzai at Malakabad Bal­ambat attended by dozens of representatives and local leaders of various political parties from parts of Lower Dir district. It was decided in the meeting that a per­manent Jirga of Dir think tank consisting of experts in various fields would be constituted later.

It was also decided in the meeting that members of Dir Qaami Jirga would meet all elected members from Lower Dir to repose confi­dence in them and to assure all out support by the people of Dir for removing sense of deprivation among people.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of DQP and acting convener of Dir Qaami Jirga Jehan Alam Yousafzai said the forum would be totally non-political with the sole aim of collectively working for development and pro­gress of the area.

“Those trying to hijack the movement for personal or political gains would be considered as great enemy of the soil of Dir,” he added.