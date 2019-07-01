DIR LOWER - To identify and resolve main issues faced by the people of Dir through collective efforts besides initiating joint struggle for development of the area, people of Lower Dir on Sunday formed acting ‘Dir Qaami Jirga (DQJ)’ under the auspices of ‘Dir Qaami Passun (DQP)’ a non-political movement.
Dir Qaami Passun initially started its struggle on social media, which gained momentum especially after the federal and provincial budgets were announced, wherein, Dir was allegedly deprived of its due share as no funds were allocated for a single mega project in Lower and Upper Dir districts creating a sense of deprivation among people of Dir.
The acting Dir Qaami Jirga was formed initially for 3 months at a meeting held at the residence of Jehan Alam Yousafzai at Malakabad Balambat attended by dozens of representatives and local leaders of various political parties from parts of Lower Dir district. It was decided in the meeting that a permanent Jirga of Dir think tank consisting of experts in various fields would be constituted later.
It was also decided in the meeting that members of Dir Qaami Jirga would meet all elected members from Lower Dir to repose confidence in them and to assure all out support by the people of Dir for removing sense of deprivation among people.
Speaking on the occasion, founder of DQP and acting convener of Dir Qaami Jirga Jehan Alam Yousafzai said the forum would be totally non-political with the sole aim of collectively working for development and progress of the area.
“Those trying to hijack the movement for personal or political gains would be considered as great enemy of the soil of Dir,” he added.