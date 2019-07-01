Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N leadership sprang into action on Sunday following Saturday’s meeting of its 15 Punjab legislators with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

PML-N’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah contacted all the suspected MPAs of his party on Saturday to seek their point of view on the development.

While most of them confirmed their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a few, however, denied being part of the suspected group.

According to PML-N sources, three party MPAs including Ashraf Ansari, Mahmoodul Haq and Awais Shoaib denied having met the Prime Minister.

However, three others including Nishat Daha Ghayasuddin and Jalil Sharqpuri admitted they had visited Khan’s residence to apprise him of the problems faced by the people in their respective constituencies.

The Nation talked to some of the disgruntled PML-N members to ascertain the factual position.

While two of them confirmed the reports of their meeting with the Prime Minister, one of the suspected members denied them.

Talking to The Nation, Nishat Ahmad Daha said that he would not conceal his meeting with the Prime Minister. “Yes, it is true. A group of PML-N legislators met with the Prime Minister to seek development funds for their constituencies.”

Daha further stated that the meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for over two hours. He said that some MPAs were now in a denial mode about that meeting but he knew they were part of it.

He said that it could be confirmed by checking the occupancy list of Punjab House Islamabad where we were provided rooms for stay.

Daha said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken them to Bani Gala to see the Prime Minister.

“As we shared with him problems of our constituencies, he (the CM) said that they would be resolved soon if they meet Imran Khan along with him,” he further told this scribe.

He also said that he had no intention to leave the party. “It is another matter if the party leadership disowns me,” he said, adding he had not been invited to attend a party meeting scheduled for Monday (today) at Model Town.

Ghayasuddin, a PML-N member from Narowal, also confirmed his meeting with the Prime Minister.

He told The Nation that he had no intention to quit the party. He also said that he met the Prime Minister to discuss problems of his constituency.

Ghayasuddin said that he was coming to Lahore on Monday (today) to attend a party meeting and might talk to the media there.

He seemed extremely annoyed with party’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

He specifically mentioned his name dropping hints that he intended to expose the reality of party’s Punjab President.

Another suspected PML-N lawmaker Faisal Khan Niazi said that he was not part of the suspected party members. “My only sin has been that I am a Niazi,” he added.

A former PML-N legislator Younis Ansari on Sunday claimed that he was leading the PML-N group which called on the Prime Minister.

Talking to a news channel, he also confirmed that his brother Ashraf Ansari was included in that group.

Also, the PML-N has called an internal meeting at party’s Model Town office to discuss the emerging situation.

The rebel group has also been asked to attend this meeting to explain their version of the story.

Secretary Information Punjab, Azma Zahid Bokhari told The Nation that the alleged meeting of PML-N members with the Prime Minister was only a feeler put out by the government.

Denying reports of cracks in the PML-N, she said that all MPAs who allegedly met the Prime Minister were standing with the party.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday said that no member of the Parliament from the Opposition parties needed to tender resignation for a meeting with Prime Minister.

“There is no bar on the Opposition members to see the PM if they develop differences with their respective party leadership and their policies”, he said while talking to the media at Expo Centre after visiting Gujranwala Expo 2019 held there.

He, however, said that if a member of the Parliament joined another party without tendering resignation, then he could be disqualified under the Constitution. “But, there is no bar in the Constitution in meeting with anyone”, he stated.

The Governor declined to offer any comment when asked about formation of a forward bloc in the PML-N.

“PML-N leaders know how many members of the Parliament have differences with them over their policies”, he said, adding, that difference of opinion was the beauty of political parties.

“If PML-N MPAs are not satisfied with the party policies and think that Imran Khan can pull the country out of crisis, then there is no harm if they meet the Prime Minister”, he said.

Ch Sarwar believed that despite multiple problems in the country, the people had faith in the leadership of Imran Khan and they were not ready to come on roads on the call of Opposition parties.

“It is because they know it well that the Prime Minister will pull the country out of crisis and put it on track of progress,” he added.