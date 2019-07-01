Share:

US President Donald Trump has been widely criticised for feeding the political ambitions of his daughter Ivanka; the former businesswoman and current presidential adviser has been increasingly involved in the country's policy-making.

Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his fondness for nicknames, by comparing his beloved daughter Ivanka and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to characters from the well-known fairy tale "Beauty and the Beast".

"Mike, come up here Mike. And you know who else we have here? Has anyone ever heard of Ivanka? Alright come up Ivanka. Come on. She's going to steal the show. What a beautiful couple — Mike — Beauty and the Beast", he said as he introduced them while addressing a gathering of Air Force personnel at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

While both Ivanka and Mike were seemingly able to take a joke, as they smilingly walked onto the podium to the cheers from the crowd, social media users have since been torn on Trump's sharp-witted remark.

The US first daughter landed in hot water for accompanying Donald Trump on his trip to the G20 summit, held on 28-29 June in Osaka, Japan: for instance, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to voice her opinion, saying that "it may be shocking to some, but being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification".

During the event, Ivanka represented the United States in meetings with heads of state from China, Russia, Japan, India and Australia, and led the American delegation in a special discussion on women's economic empowerment.