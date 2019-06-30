Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 70,000 students and parents have given their online feedback so far about the services being provided by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and its affiliated schools and colleges in Secondary Schools Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019.

Some 40,000 students and 30,000 parents through the online feedback service of the board had given their suggestions regarding facilities, education standard at schools and the board’s examination system, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik said.

He said that for feedback about management commitment, teaching quality, infra-structure, academic environment, basic amenities and monitoring mechanism in schools affiliated with board, a questionnaire was sent to the students and their parents at their email addresses and cell numbers mentioned in the admission forms.

The feedback, he said, would help ensure transparency in the examination system, improve the quality of education and provide co-curricular activities in the schools and colleges affiliated with the board.

It will identify strengths and weaknesses of the educational institutions to help improve their academic environment, and overall education system, he added.

The FBISE chairman said the main objective of feedback service was to keep an eye on the performance of the educational institutions as well as to improve the examination system.

On the basis of feedback score, the affiliated institutions were categorized and ranked accordingly, he added.

He said that the educational institutions showing better performance were appreciated by FBISE while those lagging behind were warned to improve their performance in term of facilities and education standard.

He said, “We often include the members of board of governors (BoG) and principals of educational institutions in the decision making regarding improvement in the examination system, but the students and their parents, who are the main stakeholders, are ignored.”

However, through the feedback service, the students and their parents were also now included in the decision making process as their unbiased opinions also helped verify the claims of affiliated institutions about the quality of education and the facilities being provided by them, he added.

He said that in the year 2019, a large number of students and parents had given feedback in just one month after SSC examinations.