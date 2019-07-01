Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan said Sunday that the flying of anti-Pakistan banners, unruly conduct of certain group of spectators toward Pakistan team players, and scuffles during the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup cricket match are a matter of deep concern.

“Use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable. We expect all relevant authorities, both sports and law enforcement, to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to account. The matter is also being taken up through diplomatic channels,” said a foreign ministry statement.