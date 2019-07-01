Share:

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the flying of anti-Pakistan banners, unruly conduct of a certain group of spectators towards Pakistan team players and scuffles during the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup cricket match.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable.

He said Pakistan expects all relevant authorities, both sports and law enforcement, to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to account.

He said the matter is also being taken up through diplomatic channels.