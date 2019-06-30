Share:

LOS ANGELES - Well-known South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon was found dead around midday local time on Saturday in a hotel in Jeonju. She was 48.

Her manager, who raised the alarm after Jeon had gone missing for two days, said that Jeon had been suffering from depression. Local media reported that she was found hanged in the bathroom of her hotel room. Jeonju police confirmed Jeon’s death, but said that they had not completed their initial investigations or come to a conclusion about the cause. They confirmed that she checked in for two days, said that there were no signs of forced entry, but added that no suicide note had been found. “The late Jeon Mi-sun had received treatments for her depression. We regret that we bring sad tidings,” said Jeon’s agency Boas Entertainment in a statement.

Jeon had been the lead in “Love is a Crazy Thing” in 2005, but was best known for her supporting roles in films including “Mother,” Memories of Murder,” Hide and Seek,” and “Bungee Jumping of Their Own.”

One of Jeon’s most recent public appearances was Wednesday in Seoul, where she was on stage to promote “The King’s Letters.” In the film Jeon plays Soheon Hwanghu, Queen to King Sejong, and the ruler who created Korean characters, known as Hangul. King Sejong is played by Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”).