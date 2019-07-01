Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will update the Council about the sufferings of the people of the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said Executive Director of Islamabad-based Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan.

He was speaking at 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, which he attended along with a 10-member Kashmir delegation, said released to the media here the other day.

“My organisation while welcoming the update by the High Commissioner is concerned about the follow up report about the human rights situation which was expected to be released early this month,” he said.

Amjad underlined that the first report emphasized the need for exposing Indian authorities and occupation forces indulging in gross and systematic violations including rape, extra-judicial killings, enforced and involuntary disappearances, blinding by pellet short guns of all ages, deprivation of freedom of expression, use of excessive force and finally shoot at sight by the trigger happy Indian forces which continues till date.

The Kashmiri leader observed that the institutions like British Parliament, European Union subcommittee on human rights, Amnesty International and JKCCS, during the last one year discussed situation in Indian Occupied and showed serious concern about the atrocities committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir.

“The silence of the global institutions like this council intensified Indian arrogance that besides continued calls for dialogue by the other parties to the dispute, the Indian government has unilaterally rejected the offers for dialogue on Kashmir for a peaceful settlement,” Amjad Yousaf added expressing grave concern over the continual Indian hostile approach towards the early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed global issue of Jammu & Kashmir.