LAHORE - The 31st convocation ceremony of THE Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) was held here on Sunday.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the ceremony, which saw a record 1,034 students graduate.

The ceremony brought together students along with their parents, faculty, and staff from each school to commemorate the achievements of the class of 2019.

The celebrations started traditionally with the entrance of the academic procession at the commencement venue. The procession included faculty from all five schools- Suleman Dawood School of Business, Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering, Shaikh Ahmed Hassan School of Law, and Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education.

Dr Sania Nishtar reflecting on her own personal journey, as well as on the challenges and opportunities faced by Pakistan and world today, said, “You are the academic dream of this country. You are the ones who will be picked up by companies, the corporate sector and government within the next three months. It is essential you develop the attributes, which will allow you to succeed in life.”

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor LUMS, said, “What you studied and practiced at LUMS came with hard and fast rules of the game, the dos and don’ts. Your teachers had defined the boundaries and your staff supported your efforts. The next chapter in your life will treat you on its own terms. When the sun comes up tomorrow, some skills will be tested soon and some later. It is my suggestion you find meaning, not in your profession but in your purpose.”

He further added, “The corollary is that there is only one thing in life that you should do in excess and that thing is intentional, purposeful learning. I am sure you will step into the world as ambassadors of learning, and as ambassadors of Pakistan.”