Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has asked senior party leaders to ensure there is no defection in the PML-N as the opposition prepares to confront the government.

Close aides of Sharif family told The Nation that Maryam Nawaz was annoyed over the recent meeting of some disgruntled PML-N lawmakers with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“She has asked the senior leaders to stop the defections as this would affect the opposition’s plan to challenge the government in and outside the parliament,” said a PML-N leader.

Another PML-N leader said the party would protest if the government tried to ‘break’ the opposition parties by offering the members official posts.

Last night, at least 15 lawmakers of the National and Punjab Assemblies from the PML-N called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his private Bani Gala residence amid speculation of a forward bloc within the party.

The PM and the PML-N lawmakers reportedly discussed political issues. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting. The disgruntled PML-N lawmakers reportedly expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran and Chief Minister Buzdar.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N leaders were leaving party due to Shehbaz Sharif-Maryam Nawaz politicking.

He said Maryam Nawaz ‘usurped’ the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and got her own father Nawaz Sharif dethroned and jailed. Chaudhry claimed that the opposition did not have the numbers to replace Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and advised it to drop this idea. He said next groups to meet PM Imran Khan will be from National Assembly and Senate.

“Decisions are made on local political facts and PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party have lost their worth among people, therefore, the politicians will also make their decisions accordingly,” he said.

Later yesterday, Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that nine more Members National Assembly were ready to leave the PML-N.

He stressed that Senate chairman will not be changed. “Pakistan Army is standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government,” he contended. He alleged Maryam Nawaz has taken control of PML-N which was creating a divide within the party.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former premier, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference in December.

He has approached the courts seeking a suspension of sentence on medical grounds. Sharif says he was too sick to be in jail and his life was in danger because he does not have access to medical care.