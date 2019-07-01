Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said the government was committed to providing a conducive environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business.

Chairing a meeting to review provision of electricity for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab here, he added that all possible facilities would be given to industrialists within the regulatory framework.

The chief secretary said industrial growth in Punjab would help address economic problems of the country, citing that industrial growth would not only played an important role in national economy but also put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

Khokhar said issues related to Special Economic Zones should be resolved on priority and for this purpose, relevant provincial departments must keep close coordination with federal government.

He mentioned that vast business opportunities existed in Punjab and reforms in different sectors were now yielding positive results.

The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding provision of required load of electricity to Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, Quid-i-Azam Apparel Park Sheikhupura, and industrial estates of Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari and Faisalabad.