LOS ANGELES-Millie Bobby Brown wishes she was born in the 80s because people had ‘’so much freedom’’ in that decade.

The 15-year-old actress - who plays Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series ‘Stranger Things,’ which is set in a small Indiana town in 1983 - confessed she’s ‘’very jealous’’ of anyone born in the 80s as she feels it was safer then than it is now for young people to leave their homes.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: ‘’I’m always very jealous of everyone that was born in the 80s. They had so much freedom.

‘’They could ride their bikes around the neighbourhood. Nowadays I can’t even go out of the house too far, but even before ‘Stranger Things’ I couldn’t do that because it’s dangerous. ‘’

The ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ star also loves the fashion and music of the era.

She said: ‘’The 80s had some great fabrics too! The bright colours and the big hairstyles and fun and I love the old Coca-Cola cans. And this show got me into David Bowie.’’

As for her own sense of style, Millie insisted that she likes to dress for her age, and explained that although she’s often seen as an adult, she has a very full childhood.

She said: ‘’I’m not in to diamonds and pearls.

‘’I go more for sneakers. I wore sneakers on the SAG Awards red carpet last year.

‘’I’m not trying to act like a 25 year old. I’m going to act like a 15 year old.

‘’People don’t seem to think I have a childhood but my life at home is full of baking and burning cakes, going to the park with my little sister Ava and swimming.