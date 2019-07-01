Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Citizens of Mirpurkhas district are facing severe problems as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Mirpurkhas division has increased the span of loadshedding in their locality.

Civil society, social and religious organizations alleged that Hesco had increased the loadshedding time till 12 hours intermittently even in severe hot weather which rendered consumers suffer hardships.

They added that due to increased loadshedding, indoor patients in civil and other government hospitals were facing troublesome situations. Furthermore, acute water shortage also disturbed the supply to the citizens of Mirpurkhas and other towns including Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Jhilori, Phuladyyoon, Khaan etc. They alleged that Hesco officers were failed to control the power stealing as they had decided to cover growing line losses by increasing the tenure of loadshedding.

They called the Wapda chairman, Hesco chief and other authorities to take notice to ensure reducing the loadshedding time till 6 hours.